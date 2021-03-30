Massachusetts veterans' home superintendent finalists named

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — The next leader of the Massachusetts veterans care facility at which nearly 80 residents died after contracting the coronavirus will be selected from among two finalists.

Rick Holloway, administrator for the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise, Idaho, and Robert Engell, administrator for the Overlook Masonic Health Care Center in Charlton, are scheduled to be interviewed Tuesday evening by the 11-member search committee put together to select a new superintendent for the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.