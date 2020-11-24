Massachusetts alleges gym chain illegally charged fees

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Sports Clubs gym chain continued to charge membership fees even after closing its facilities in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, then failed to refund those fees when requested in violation of state consumer protection laws, the Massachusetts attorney general's office said in a lawsuit Tuesday.

The office has received more than 2,000 complaints from members who have tried and failed to cancel their contracts with the company to avoid paying for facilities they could not access since the company’s 31 Massachusetts locations closed on March 16, Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement .

“From the start of this pandemic, Boston Sports Clubs has shown a total disregard for its members, for good business practices, and for the law,” Healey said. “This company claimed it wanted to do the right thing, but it reneged on its promises.”

In September, Town Sports International, the company that owns Boston Sports Clubs and 150 other gyms around the country, filed for bankruptcy protection. A call seeking comment on the Massachusetts suit was left with Town Sports International. In court filings the company denied violating consumer protection laws.