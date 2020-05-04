Mass by livestream, private prayer, adoration and confession

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the community so deeply and changed so much in people’s lives, the Parish of St. Catherine of Siena remains committed to keeping the flame of faith burning brightly, a parish announcement said. St. Catherine’s offers the following schedule for mass, private prayer, confession and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, while no public masses are celebrated in the Diocese of Bridgeport.

The weekend Sunday mass will be livestreamed each Saturday at 4 p.m., on the parish’s website stcathtrumbull.com, YouTube channel youtube.com/TheParishofStCatherineofSiena, and Facebook page facebook.com/StCathTrumbull. Mass remains available on demand thereafter.

Daily mass will be livestreamed at 7:30 a.m., Monday through Friday on the parish’s website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page. The daily mass remains available on demand for the rest of each day.

St. Catherine of Siena Church is open for private prayer each weekday, Monday-Friday, from 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m., in the presence of Christ himself in the Blessed Sacrament, reserved in the tabernacle, the announcement said. “The red flickering lamp high above the sanctuary reminds us of Christ’s enduring presence in the tabernacle, He who is with us always. His closeness to us, and his presence with us, are our greatest consolation during this perilous time. Thank you for maintaining appropriate social distancing.”

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will be available each Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., in the McClinch Family Center, and on Sundays from 1-3 p.m., in the church. Maintaining appropriate social distancing is advised.

Confessions are heard each Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., in the McClinch Family Center, where both social distancing and privacy can be ensured. Drive through confession is available each Sunday from noon-2 p.m., in the church’s parking lot. Guides to help you prepare for both adoration and confession are on the parish website.

Father Joseph Marcello, pastor, prays that “We will emerge from this time even stronger in our faith, and more deeply aware of the gift it is to be able to worship together and to receive the Sacraments.”

For information, visit stcathtrumbull.com.