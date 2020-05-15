Maryland to begin gradual reopening of some retail, services

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is starting a gradual reopening of some retail and personal services.

The state is scheduled to begin stage one of its coronavirus recovery plan Friday at 5 p.m. That’s when the state will move from a stay-at-home order to what Gov. Larry Hogan is calling a safer-at-home health advisory. Residents are still being urged to stay at home, especially older residents who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Some retail stores may reopen at up to 50% capacity. That includes businesses like clothing and shoe stores, pet groomers, animal adoption shelters, car washes art galleries and bookstores.

The plan allows flexibility for counties to refrain from reopening under the limits of the guidelines, if local officials don’t believe conditions warrant it.

Manufacturing may resume operations in a manner that protects the health employees, with guidelines encouraging multiple shifts.

Churches and houses of worship can begin holding religious services at up to 50% capacity with outdoor services strongly encouraged.

Barber shops and hair salons can reopen with up to 50% capacity by appointment only.