Maryland relief effort gives 100,000 pounds of food, 2 cars

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — About 100,000 pounds (45,359 kilograms) of food and two cars were given to community members at a relief event held by a church in Maryland.

Hundreds of people showed up at i5 City Church in Glen Burnie Sunday for the event put together by the church, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and several other organizations, The Capital Gazette reported.

“The economic victims of this pandemic are our neighbors whose incomes barely cover monthly expenses,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman told the newspaper. “I am proud of the way that our public servants and our community leaders have stepped up to build a safety net, particularly through food distribution.”

Church leaders gave away the two cars to two single mothers. One of those women, Danyelle Thomas, says she feels blessed.

“I couldn’t hold a job because I couldn’t get the kids to daycare or pick them up on time,” Thomas said. “Now I can do that.”