Maryland governor announces virus response team

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that he has formed a coronavirus response team to leverage the state's resources and expertise to respond to the outbreak.

Hogan spoke at a news conference Monday, after signing a measure to enable the state to tap up to $50 million from its rainy day fund to respond to the virus.

The governor said the response team will include experts in public health and emergency management. It will meet on Tuesday.

Hogan also said state officials will meet with representatives of the state's long-term care community Tuesday to make sure every precaution possible is being taken to protect seniors.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.”

