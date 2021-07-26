Maryland gov honors swimmer who withdrew from Paralympics

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's governor honored deaf and blind swimmer Becca Meyers on Monday for courage in championing the disabled, after the three-time gold medalist withdrew from the Paralympics in Tokyo when told her mother couldn't travel to the games as her personal care assistant.
Gov. Larry Hogan presented a citation to Meyers during a news conference commemorating the 31st anniversary of the American with Disabilities Act. The certificate honored her “bravery for highlighting the issue of inequality and access for people with disabilities."