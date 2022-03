ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland House passed a measure on Tuesday to help address climate change, though some differences remain to be worked out with the state Senate.

The House voted 95-42 for the bill. The measure as approved by the House would aim to boost the state’s current goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from 40% of 2006 levels to 60% by 2031. That is a year later than the legislation called for when the Senate passed the bill.