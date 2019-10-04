Town Council: Mary Isaac

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - No

Age - 59

Current Job/Employer? - Volunteer

High School - Ludlowe, Fairfield

College - Salve Regina, Newport RI

Post Graduate - none

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - I will focus on keeping our taxes stable by budgeting conservatively and finding ways to be more productive while ensuring our schools and parks remain the envy of surrounding towns, our senior population is supported and new businesses are encouraged to locate in Trumbull.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - I believe in creating programs to build upon our sense of community. It is important that we bring families and neighbors together through town-wide events and activities to enrich people's lives and encourage all of our citizens to be a part of our community.

Tell us about your family - I have been a Trumbull resident for 28 years. Married for 30 years to Marty who serves on the Board of Finance; daughter Jessica 27; daughter Nicole 25; son Daniel 22.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: I am currently the Chairman of the Trumbull Senior Citizen Commission, a volunteer for the Trumbull Food Pantry and a member of the Town of Trumbull Democratic Town Committee. My recent past included twelve+ years serving as the PTA President, as well as working on many committees, at the elementary, middle and high school levels while my three children were students in the Trumbull Public School system.

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one - https://trumbulldemocrats.org/