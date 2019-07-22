Marvel's next films will bring diversity, onscreen and off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marvel's push for more women and people of color in its cinematic universe is extending to behind the camera for its next slate of films.

Of the five films Marvel Studios announced at Comic-Con on Saturday, only one is set to be directed by a white man.

In addition to a slew of women and people of color at the helm of upcoming Marvel films, the weekend's announcements promised more diversity on screen, including the female-led "Black Widow" and "Thor: Love and Thunder." Also in the works are films starring Marvel's first Asian American superhero — Simu Liu's Shang-Chi — and its first LGBTQ character — Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie.

Mahershala Ali, center, wears a hat to promote his new movie "Blade" at the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Marvel veteran Scarlett Johansson said the increase in diversity made her proud to be a part of the franchise.