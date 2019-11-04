Marker honors 200-year-old black church in Mississippi

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A new historical marker is honoring the oldest continuously operating African American church in Mississippi.

Members of St. Peter Baptist Church in Pascagoula gathered Saturday to celebrate the unveiling of a marker that was placed by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

The coastal church was founded in 1819 by a freed slave named Dudley Brooks. It originally was called First Free Mission Baptist Church.

Pastor William H. Marshall tells WLOX-TV that he's pleased the congregation is being recognized by the state.

Congregants buried a time capsule with church programs and other items. The plan is to dig it up in 20 years.