Marine patrol to hold boater safety meetings in Lakes Region

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol Unit is holding two meetings on boating safety for Lakes Region boaters.

The first meeting is scheduled at the town of Moultonborough's public safety building on March 19 at 6 p.m. The second is at Marine Patrol Headquarters in Gilford on March 26 at 6 p.m.

In addition to boating safety, topics will include the enforcement of recent restrictions on aqua-therm devices that inhibit ice; illegal rafting; boat speed in “No Wake" zones; and safe passage.

“These meetings will provide the boating public with an opportunity to express the concerns they have relating to boating and the environment," said Capt. Tim Dunleavy of the patrol. “This exchange will assist the Marine Patrol with its planning for the 2020 recreational boating season."