The Trumbull High School Golden Eagles Marching Band (THSGEMB) took first place in Class V Open competition this past Saturday at Southington High School’s Music of the Knight event. With a season-high score of 90.5, they also won the captions of best music, effect, visuals, colorguard, and percussion. The THSGEMB competes in the U.S. Bands Open Class New England State Championship on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Naugatuck High School. Performance time is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. For more information, visit trigonroad.com/yea/eventDetail.cfm?searchState=&ventID=2147