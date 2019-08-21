Marching band’s schedule of upcoming events

The Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band's (THSGEMB) 46th season welcomes musicians, percussionists, color guard, and drum majors back to band camp to learn their 2019 fall show 'Toxic.'

The Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band (THSGEMB) launched its 46th season on Monday, Aug. 13, welcoming musicians, percussionists, color guard, and drum majors back to band camp for two weeks of hard work to learn their 2019 fall show ‘Toxic.’

The band is under the direction of Peter Horton, under whose leadership the Golden Eagle Marching Band has earned multiple state and regional championships, including Bands of America Regional Championships, US Bands National Championships, honors such as best percussion, auxiliary, and visual captions in regional and national competitions, and has appeared in two Presidential Inaugural Parades, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the 2019 Citrus Bowl Parade, and dozens of regional events.

The conclusion of band camp on Friday, Aug. 23, also ushers in the THSGEMB’s annual door-to-door fundraiser campaign. Marching band members will be knocking on doors and ringing doorbells in an effort to raise funds necessary to cover the band’s operating and travel expenses.

Donations of $25 or more include one free admission per $25 to the Fall Classic marching band show and competition at Trumbull High School on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Cheer on the Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band at the following events this season:

Sept. 14 — Brien McMahon High School, Norwalk

Sept. 21 — Naugatuck High School, Naugatuck

Sept. 28 — Trumbull High School Fall Classic

Oct. 5 — Cheshire High School, Cheshire

Oct. 12 — Norwalk High School, Norwalk

Oct. 19 — Southington High School, Southington

Oct. 26 — US Bands New England States Championship, location TBD

Nov. 2 — US Bands New England Regional Championship, Danbury

Nov. 9 — US Bands Open Class National Championship, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

For more information on the Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band, visit thsgembcorp.com.