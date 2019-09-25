Marching band presents 2019 Fall Classic

The Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band will present the 2019 Fall Classic on Saturday, Sept. 28. The Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band will present the 2019 Fall Classic on Saturday, Sept. 28. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Marching band presents 2019 Fall Classic 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band (THSGEMB) participated in the Thunder in the Valley marching band competition at Naugatuck High School this past Saturday, where they earned a score of 82.5 points for their performance of their 2019 show Toxic.

The band will present the 2019 Fall Classic on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Trumbull High School, 72 Strobel Road.

Gates open at 5 p.m., At 5:55 p.m., the National Anthem will be performed by the Hillcrest and Madison Middle Schools 8th grade bands.

Bands from the area will be competing for top-honors in US Bands. Trumbull High School performs their show in exhibition at approximately 9 p.m.

Cost for adults is $12; students and seniors $7; kids under five are free. Music, food, souvenirs and raffle.

If you donated $25 or more during the THSGEMB Door-to-Door campaign, your name will be on a list at the admissions gate for free entry.

For more information, visit https://trigonroad.com/yea/eventDetail.cfm?searchState=&eventID=2107. Performance times are subject to change.

For directions and an official schedule go to: http://wp.thsgembcorp.com/