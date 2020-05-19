Marching band holds redeemables drive

Pictured are sorted items after the first truck full of redeemable cans and bottles was hauled off from the Golden Eagles Marching Band redeemables drive.

On Saturday, May 16, the Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band (THSGEMB) hosted a redeemables drive at the Trumbull Library, thanks to the help of Interim Superintendent Ralph Iassogna, First Selectman Vicki Tesoro, and Chief Administrative Officer Kathy McGannon.

Trumbull residents brought their bags filled with redeemable bottles and cans between 9 a.m. and 1pm. The items were then sorted by parent and student volunteers until 3pm, with a truckful of bags still waiting to be sorted. All proceeds from the Redeemables Drive go toward the operating budget for the THSGEMB.