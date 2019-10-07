The Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band (THSGEMB) performed at the Joseph P. Grasso Marching Band Festival at Newtown High School last Saturday. They earned a score of 88.000 points in competition, the highest score earned by any of the ensembles performing. The THSGEMB will compete in the Cavalcade of Bands at Norwalk High School on Saturday, Oct. 12. The competition begins at 4 p.m., and THSGEMB performs at 6:45 pm. Performance times are subject to change.