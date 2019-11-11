  • The Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band (THSGEMB) concluded their fall 2019 season Friday night at the USBands National Championships at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Earning a score of 95.1 and winning the award for Best Colorguard, the THSGEMB finished in fourth place, only 0.175 points behind third place Passaic High School and 0.275 behind second place Southington High School. Photo: Contributed Photos

    The Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band (THSGEMB) concluded their fall 2019 season Friday night at the USBands National Championships at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Earning a score of 95.1 and winning the award for Best Colorguard, the THSGEMB finished in fourth place, only 0.175 points behind third place Passaic High School and 0.275 behind second place Southington High School.

