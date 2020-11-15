Man wounded in exchange with Kentucky State Police trooper

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky State Police trooper shot and wounded a man who threatened to harm himself and his father Sunday morning, according to the agency.

A trooper was dispatched to a home in Pike County at around 8 a.m. after a woman reported that Cory Whitehead, 33, her ex-boyfriend, had threatened to hurt himself and his dad, State Police said.

When a trooper arrived at the home they were met by the dad, and the two went inside and encountered Whitehead, officials said. Whitehead later retrieved a firearm, and refused to put the gun down when ordered to do so.

The agency said that the trooper and Whitehead exchanged gunfire and Whitehead suffered a single gunshot to the hand. He was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries, troopers said. The trooper was not wounded.

Whitehead was later taken to a detention center and charged with attempted murder of a police officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to State Police.

It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.