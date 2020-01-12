https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Man-trips-while-crossing-Las-Vegas-street-killed-14969301.php
Man trips while crossing Las Vegas street, killed by a car
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 30-year-old man has been fatally struck by a car on the Las Vegas Strip.
Metro Police Department officials say the man was hit about 1 a.m. Sunday.
They say he tried to run across Las Vegas Boulevard South against a “do not walk” sign, but tripped and fell directly in front of a car and died at the scene.
The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man.
Police say the driver of the car involved was a 34-year-old Las Vegas man who stayed at the scene and didn’t show any signs of impairment.
