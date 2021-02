HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man is facing sentencing after he pleaded guilty to kidnapping a 12-year-old girl from a Massachusetts park and sexually assaulting her before abandoning her in an unfamiliar neighborhood.

Joshua Besaw, 37, of Thompson, is set to be sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison Monday in federal court in Hartford. He pleaded guilty to a kidnapping charge last year.