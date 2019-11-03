Man struck by subway after jumping onto Penn Station tracks

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man was struck by a subway train at Penn Station after jumping onto the tracks.

He was in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital after the incident on Saturday evening.

A police spokeswoman says it wasn't clear how the man was rescued from the tracks after he was hit by a No. 1 train just before 9:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.