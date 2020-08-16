Man sought in slaying of 4 in rural area near Detroit

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police were searching Sunday for man in connection with the deaths of four people at a home in a rural area near Detroit, authorities said.

Officers found two men and two women dead from apparent gunshot wounds on Saturday at the residence along a gravel road in Wayne County’s Sumpter Township.

Detectives identified 37-year-old Raymond Lee Bailey of Sumpter Township, an ex-boyfriend of one of the women, as a suspect in the slayings and believe he might have headed toward Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, according to Sumpter Township police. Bailey’s vehicle was found abandoned near Bay City.

Some people living near the shooting scene told reporters they heard a half dozen or more gunshots late Saturday morning and thought at first they were coming from the wooded areas surrounding their homes.