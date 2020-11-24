Man sought in New Mexico homicide believed to be in Arizona

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say they believe a suspect in a New Mexico homicide has fled to Arizona.

An arrest warrant accuses 60-year-old Leonard Francis Kieran of murder in the shooting death Saturday of 57-year-old Kathleen Lorraine Vigil at her residence in the San Ildefonso Pueblo area, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said.

Kieren was last seen driving a white 2004 Dodge pickup with Arizona license plate CFT9569 and may be towing a camper trailer, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a 911 caller who did not identify himself said he had shot Vigil and that she was his girlfriend.

An arrest warrant affidavit said the 911 call was traced back to a number belonging to Kieren, who reportedly has an address in Buckeye, a Phoenix suburb, the Sante Fe New Mexican reported.

A wanted notice said Kieren was believed to be in the area of Graham County in southeastern Arizona.

The Sheriff's Office said Kieren should be considered armed and dangerous. He was described as white, 6-foot-2, 250 pounds and having brown hair and hazel eyes.