Man shot to death in southeastern Kansas' Coffeyville

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Police in southeastern Kansas are investing the shooting death of a man in Coffeyville.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning, when police were called for a report of shots fired in the city of more than 10,000, Wichita television station KAKE reported. Arriving officers found Otis Horner, 38, of Coffeyville, who had been shot.

Horner was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they are searching for two local people wanted for questioning in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police or leave an anonymous tip at the Crime Tip Hotline.

Coffeyville is about 130 miles southeast of Wichita.