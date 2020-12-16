Man shot by Des Moines police gets time served for assault

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man shot by Des Moines police has been sentenced to time served for assaulting two officers during the scuffle in which he was wounded.

Ryan Mathews was sentenced Wednesday after entering an Alford plea. Through the plea, he maintained his innocence but acknowledged prosecutors had strong evidence, The Des Moines Register reports. Prosecutors also dropped a harassment charge related to the dispute that brought officers to his apartment on Jan. 31. Mathews reportedly had told a woman he “had a contract to have her life terminated.”