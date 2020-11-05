Man serving life for infant's gruesome death loses appeal

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the murder conviction of a man serving life in prison for the the 2017 death of his infant son, who was found dead in a maggot-infested baby swing.

The appeals court on Wednesday rejected the appeal of Zachary Koehn, 31, who sought to have his first-degree murder and child endangerment convictions overturned, station WHO-TV reported. Koehn had argued, among other things, that there was insufficient evidence to convict his and that the jury was given incorrect instructions.

Officials have said Koehn’s son, Sterling, was found dead in his parents’ Alta Vista apartment in a sweltering bedroom in August 2017 and that he had been in the same diaper for up to two weeks. An autopsy showed the baby was malnourished, weighing less than 7 pounds at the time of his death, and that he had an E. coli infection from sitting in his own waste.

The baby's mother, Cheyanne Harris, also was convicted of first-degree murder and child endangerment and is serving a life sentence in prison.