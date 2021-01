READING, Pa. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of a 14-year-old youth lured into an alley and gunned down in eastern Pennsylvania 3 1/2 years ago.

A Berks County jury last fall convicted 26-year-old Reynold Henry of second-degree murder and firearm offenses in the July 2017 death of Bruce Criddell Jr.