AP

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A man who was charged by federal prosecutors with producing child pornography after former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin issued a commutation for state sex crime convictions has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Dayton R. Jones, 28, received the sentence on Tuesday in federal court in Paducah, news outlets reported. It was less than the 10 years prosecutors had sought, but more than defense lawyers had requested after Jones pleaded guilty last year.