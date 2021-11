KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who fatally shot his cousin in the kitchen of a Kansas City-area Thai restaurant has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The Kansas City Star reports that 27-year-old Porntrep Phonjaroen of Lee's Summit was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2019 killing of 23-year-old Wasinee Sankra.