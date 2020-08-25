Man sentenced for using drone to deliver drugs to prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man who tried unsuccessfully to use a drone to deliver marijuana to the Lincoln Correctional Center was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison.

Robert Kinser, 38, also will have to serve 18 months of supervision when he is released.

The investigation began on Feb. 16, 2018, when an inmate on work detail found a crashed drone and two white bags on prison grounds next to the correctional center, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported. One bag contained 17.5 grams of marijuana, and the other carried tobacco and rolling papers.

Kinser eventually pleaded no contest to attempted delivery of marijuana and attempted conveyance of an article to an inmate.

On Tuesday, Kinser's attorney asked for probation for his client because of the relatively small amount of marijuana involved. But prosecutors argued drugs pose dangers and cause disruptions inside prisons.

Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn said he couldn’t minimize the seriousness of the crime and Kinser’s criminal history, which includes a prison sentence.

“This isn’t just delivery marijuana," Colborn said. "This is delivery marijuana into an institution with a drone. We just can’t have people dropping things into our penitentiaries with drones.”