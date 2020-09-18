Man sentenced for fraud scheme that victimized NFL player

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for defrauding an NFL player out of $250,000.

Federal prosecutors say 43-year-old Abayomi Jamil Martin of O'Fallon must also repay the money to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr, along with $11,000 to credit card companies. Martin pleaded guilty of wire fraud in March.

Prosecutors say Martin claimed to be part-owner of Famous Nobodys clothing company when he convinced Carr to invest. The company is real but Martin isn't affiliated with it in any way, and kept the money, using it for personal expenses, down-payment on a home and to fund professional boxers in Las Vegas.