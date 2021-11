GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A driver who police were trying to pull over and a 7-year-old girl in a different vehicle died in a head-on crash in Greenville, investigators said.

The Monday evening wreck happened after a Greenville County deputy tried to pull over 35-year-old Aydin Adil Oglu-Mammadov because the officer thought he was driving while impaired, authorities said.