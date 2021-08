MOSES LAKE, Wash. (AP) — A Moses Lake man pleaded not guilty this week to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree unlawful firearm possession.

The Columbia Basin Herald reports Noe Pena is accused of shooting to death Epitacio Martinez-Molina, 52, and his brother, Moises Martinez-Molina, 37 on July 31 north of Moses Lake, according to court records.