KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the death of a Kansas woman who was hit by a bullet during an arts event in Kansas City in 2019.

Deon’te Copkney, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Aug. 3, 2019, death of Erin Langhofer, 25, of Overland Park, Kansas.