FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne man pleaded guilty to reckless homicide Friday for fatally striking a pedestrian with his car while she walked on a portion of a planned State Visionary Trail.

Jermaine Freeman faces a sentence of three years in prison and three years on probation in the Sept. 16, 2021, death of 63-year-old Leisa Elser-Patrick. His sentencing is set for Dec. 16.