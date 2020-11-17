Man on LSD charged with tackling guard at Disney World

A view of Cinderella Castle from Seven Seas Lagoon in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The Walt Disney Co. announced Tuesday that it is planning to lay off 28,000 workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida. The company has been squeezed by limits on attendance at its parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP) less A view of Cinderella Castle from Seven Seas Lagoon in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The Walt Disney Co. announced Tuesday that it is planning to ... more Photo: Joe Burbank, AP Photo: Joe Burbank, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Man on LSD charged with tackling guard at Disney World 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida man who admitted to being on LSD was arrested after authorities said he tackled a security guard at Walt Disney World in Florida last month.

James Arvid, 19, of Pompano Beach, entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of battery on a uniformed security guard, and has asked for a jury trial.

According to an arrest report, Arvid tackled the uniformed security guard from behind and put him into a headlock while the guard was making his rounds at Animal Kingdom. Park guests pulled Arvid off the guard, who had managed to radio for help.

Responding deputies described Arvid as “in a state of excited delirium and unexpected strength." He was sweating profusely, not responding to commands and compulsively kicking his legs, according to the arrest report.

After being secured to a stretcher and taken to a hospital, Arvid became coherent and told a nurse, “I took LSD and tried to kill someone," but he wasn't able to recall anything else about what happened, the arrest report said.

Doctors in the emergency room said Arvid was exhibiting signs of heatstroke, drug use and alcohol use, which would lead to “aggression and a heightened mental state," the report said.

The guard only had abrasions to his elbow and was treated at the scene.

Arvid has been prohibited from stepping foot on Disney World property.

His attorney, Kendell Ali, didn't return an email inquiry on Tuesday.