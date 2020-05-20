Man killed, woman injured in shooting at Boston park

BOSTON (AP) — A shooting at a Boston park left one man dead and a woman injured, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting at Martini Park in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood occurred at about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

The male victim was identified as Israel Mayhew, 26, of the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

The injured woman's name was not released but she is expected to survive, according to the statement. Police Commissioner William Gross said she is in her early 20s.

No additional information was released and no arrests were announced.

“The scourge of gun violence has claimed too many lives in Suffolk County," Rollins said in a statement. “My office is working diligently with our law enforcement and community partners to bring answers and accountability to the victims, their families, and our community."

The state-run park has a concert venue as well as tennis and basketball courts, and ballfields.