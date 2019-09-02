Man killed after being struck by train in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A man has died after being hit by a train in Bellingham, Washington.

Gus Melonas, a spokesman with Burlington Northern Santa Fe, told The Bellingham Herald that around 4:30 a.m., Saturday, a middle-aged man was on the railroad tracks at the road crossing at Boulevard Park when he was hit by a train.

Melonas says the train, which was empty, was traveling from Canada back into Washington.

The man died, Melonas said. No other information about the man was immediately available.

The rail line was shut down for approximately two hours.

___

