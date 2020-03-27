Man in his 80s is Maine's 1st coronavirus-related death

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A man in his 80s who lives in the southern part of Maine is the state's first coronavirus-related death, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday.

The man was a resident of Cumberland County, the most populous county in the state and the center of the outbreak in Maine so far, according to the agency.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills called it “a sad day for the state of Maine” and called on state residents to support each other.

“Our state is a family. And while we mourn the loss of a member of our Maine family today, I find strength and solace in knowing that we will support one another and that, together, we will get through this,” she said.

State officials, citing privacy laws, declined to release the man's name or hometown.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

The state had more than 160 cases of the virus through Friday. Mills has declared a state of civil emergency, and schools and businesses throughout Maine are closed to the public.

State officials announced Thursday that Maine was closing numerous state parks to the public to prevent people from gathering in groups that could spread the virus. Community transmission of the disease is apparent in Cumberland and York counties, state CDC director Nirav Shah has said.

—-

NEW WAYS TO HELP

Mills announced a new online tool on Friday that is designed to help Maine residents assist their neighbors. The website will outline ways Mainers can help each other via assistance with finances, health care and medicine, Mills said. It will also help them provide small business assistance and facilitate connections with family, friends and neighbors, she said.

—-

GUN SHOPS CLOSED

Some gun owners were outraged to learn that stores that sell only guns and ammunition must close because they’re not considered to be “essential infrastructure industries.” Entities that primarily or exclusively sell sporting goods are not regarded as essential the governor’s executive order, a spokeswoman said.

David Trahan, president of the pro-gun rights Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, said gun shops should be considered “essential” and remain open. “We have a Second Amendment right to protect ourselves and our property,” he said.

—-

SHIPBUILDING CONTINUES

Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works continued production Friday but it extended an offer of unpaid leave to workers through April 10.

Unions and some lawmakers have been pressuring the defense department to close the yard for the safety of its more than 5,000 workers. The Trump administration has deemed the shipyard to be essential to the national defense.

—-

Associated Pres writer David Sharp contributed to this report from Falmouth, Maine.