Man in coma after struck in head with thrown bowling ball

CICERO, Ill. (AP) — Officials say a man has been critically injured after being struck in the head with a thrown bowling ball.

WBBM-TV reports 28-year-old Damante Williams is in critical condition at Loyola University Medical Center, where he remained in a medically induced coma Friday.

Cicero town spokesman Ray Hanania says the injury occurred during a fight Wednesday evening at Town Hall Bowl in the Chicago suburb.

Cicero police posted a photo of the suspect on its Facebook page.

Hanania says the fight occurred during a promotion at the bowling alley. He says someone ran from the bowling alley to flag down a police car to report the attack.