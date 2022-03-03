Man held in Vegas hookah lounge killing was among 13 wounded

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man jailed on murder and attempted murder charges in a weekend shooting at a crowded hookah lounge that left one man dead and 13 people injured told a Las Vegas judge on Thursday that he was shot multiple times during the incident.

Lee Frank Wilson, 44, a prior felon with what the judge called a “significant” criminal history, remained seated in a wheelchair as he met for the first time with his court-appointed attorney, Joshua Tomsheck, for his arraignment on 13 felony charges.