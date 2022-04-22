Man guilty in Detroit-area slayings of child, 2 adults

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A jury convicted a Detroit-area man of all 15 criminal counts against him for the slayings of three Warren residents, including a 6-year-old boy.

The Macomb County deliberated about three hours before convicting Nicholas Bahri, 39, of Bloomfield Hills on three counts each of first-degree premeditated and first-degree felony murder, seven gun charges, arson and mutilation of a body, for the 2000 shooting deaths of Tukoyo Moore, 32, his 6-year-old son, Tai’Raz, and his fiancee, Isis Rimson, 28.