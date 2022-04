OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who was just 17 when he gunned down an Omaha store clerk and later shot another man at an Omaha home has been sentenced to decades — if not a lifetime — behind bars.

Jacobi Terry, 19, of Omaha, was sentenced Thursday to 70 to 150 years in prison for the Oct. 2, 2019, shootings, the Omaha World-Herald reported.