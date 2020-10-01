Man gets prison term for credit card skimming devices

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis has sentenced a Pennsylvania man to two years and four months in prison for possessing equipment used to skim credit card information at gas pumps.

The sentence for 24-year-old Jorge Alexander Betances Jr. of Philadelphia was handed down Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to possession of device-making equipment.

Betances was stopped by a Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force officer in Missouri on Interstate 44 in April 2019. The officer found items that included skimming devices, a card encoding device and other items, along with more than 3,500 counterfeit or unauthorized credit cards or other credit access devices.