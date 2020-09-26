Man gets prison for graffiti during community service

FREDERICKSBURG, VA. (AP) — A Virginia man accused of spray-painting property with graffiti while he was supposed to be performing community service for a vandalism conviction has been sentenced to three years in jail.

The Free-Lance Star reports that Robert Singhass, 21, of Unionville, bragged on social media about spray-painting the word “Robbo” on properties in Fredericksburg and drinking liquor when he was supposed to be picking up trash earlier this year.

Singhass pleaded guilty to 55 charges related to vandalism in the city earlier this year. Fredericksburg Circuit Court Judge Gordon Willis sentenced him on Friday to a total of 55 years in jail but suspended all but two of those years. He sentenced Singhass to a third year in jail for violating his probation for earlier vandalism convictions.

“You were given a chance and you blew it,” Willis told Singhass.

.Singhass already has served six months and only will have to serve half of his three-year sentence because his convictions are for misdemeanor offenses, the newspaper reported.

Singhass apologized on Friday, blaming his actions on a failed relationship.

Prosecutor Kevin Gross had recommended a five-year sentence for Singhass.

“He’s not a misunderstood artist. He’s a punk,” Gross told the judge. “He did it because he thinks it’s cool to deface property.”

Defense attorney Jim Ilijevich said Gross’ request was “utter nonsense” and asked for sentence that focused more on mental health treatment for Singhass than incarceration.