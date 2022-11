FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for killing and dismembering a man last year.

Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced Mathew J. Cramer II, 22, after a jury convicted him of murder, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement in the slaying of Shane Van Nguyen, 55, on April 23, 2021. The jury had recommended the life sentence.