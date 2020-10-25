Man gets 35-year sentence in fatal stabbing of ex-girlfriend

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who fatally stabbed his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to 35 years in state prison.

Bryan Cordero-Castro, 21, of Long Branch, had pleaded guilty last November to aggravated manslaughter in the death of Madison Wells. Two months later, he filed a motion to withdraw his plea and maintained he was innocent, but the motion was unsuccessful.

Prosecutors have said the victim had broken up with Cordero-Castro but agreed to talk to him outside a Long Branch home in September 2018. Several minutes later, authorities said, Wells stumbled into the living room and collapsed with multiple stab wounds.

Authorities said the defendant had tried to call or text Wells more than 230 times in the nine hours before her death.

Cordero-Castro received a 30-year sentence for the manslaughter charge and a five-year consecutive term on an attempted escape charge.