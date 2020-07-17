Man gets 20 years in prison in child sex assault case

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A man convicted of assaulting a 10-year-old girl in 2017 was sentenced Friday in New Hampshire to at least 20 years in prison.

Richard Racette was convicted of four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault following a trial in February. Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway said the assaults happened in North Hampton over several months.

Racette rejected a plea deal last year that would have required him to serve less time in prison.

Conway said Racette has another case pending that involves the same girl, and three other juveniles. He faces charges of assault and manufacturing child sexual abuse images.

A phone message seeking comment was left for his attorney.