Man fatally struck by highspeed train in South Florida

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A highspeed train fatally struck a person who was on the railroad tracks in South Florida.

Broward County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene Wednesday morning in Deerfield Beach. Rescuers pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A Brightline train was stopped on the tracks as an investigation continued.

The man’s name hasn’t been released. No additional details were immediately available.